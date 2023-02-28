I’ve always been a film buff. Kentuckians have a long connection with Hollywood dating all the way back to Oldham County’s D.W. Griffith and his 1915 The Birth of a Nation which in itself gave birth to the epic film genre. Over the next month, I’ll make my recommendations for the top three unashamedly masculine films of all time in the categories of drama, action, war, and westerns. The chief criteria for my picks are their ability to always cause me to stop what I’m doing when I run across one; and watch it again.
The first drama also has strong Kentucky ties. Gone with the Wind was the film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel. Mitchell’s longtime beau was a man who lived in the vicinity of Clay’s Ferry and the madame in the novel/film was a thinly disguised version of Lexington’s Belle Brezing. I’ve often wondered how many filmgoers throughout the South compared their own memories of the Old and New South depicted in the film’s sweeping saga; as some of that generation were still with us when the film was released in 1939.
Casablanca is nearly always right behind or just ahead of Gone with the Wind at the tops of critics’ lists of all-time greatest films. How refreshing it is to watch the completely unapologetic masculinity of a white jacket-clad Humphry Bogart glide across the much more sophisticated black and white screen. Calm, cool, and collected are Bogie’s watchwords during the film’s high stakes WWII game of cat and mouse. Every young man could do worse than lifting style cues from Rick’s Place.
Finally, 1983’s The Right Stuff. Based upon Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name, it came upon the scene just as America was picking itself back up from the disastrous Jimmy Carter years. The story of the swagger and daring of fighter ace and test pilot Chuck Yeager (his autobiography Yeager is a must read for young boys) and our original Mercury astronauts mirrored the renewed vigor brought to our nation by President Reagan. On a final note, I particularly appreciated the film’s spot-on depiction of the obnoxious Lyndon Johnson as senate leader and later vice president to President Kennedy.
This past Sunday one of the kindest, toughest souls I ever knew was placed alongside her husband for the last time on this earth.
Mertie Marcum, 11 January 1955 - 15 February 2023
“Let us cross over the river and rest under the shade of the trees.”
