Within recent memory, some of the more unusual yet still fairly attainable US Government issued battle rifles were the Model 91/30 Mosin-Nagants produced by Westinghouse and Remington Arms. As with several nations (to include the United States), Imperial Russia scrambled to arm all its troops at the outset of World War I. American manufacturers accepted contracts to build Nagant rifles for the Russians and produced several hundred thousand. With the Revolution of 1917, Russia defaulted on her American arms contracts and tens of thousands of the 7.62x54 caliber rifles were left on the hands of Westinghouse and Remington. As is often the case with historical fate, those unclaimed small arms would later come in handy for American Doughboys who would use the hearty rifles on one of the world’s harshest battlefields.
At the (murky) conclusion of WWI, the 339th Infantry (made up primarily of Michigan men) were equipped with the before mentioned American Nagants and posted to Arkhangelsk, Russia to help the non-communist White Russian forces. Officially, President Wilson used the excuse of attempting to recover US weapons sold to the no longer existent Imperial Russian government and to help the cutoff Czechoslovak Legion (more on that later). The 339th would be withdrawn from Russia in 1919 having taken more casualties from the Spanish Influenza than Red Russian forces.
Four time zones away to the east, the US 27th and 31st Infantry were dispatched to help evacuate the Czechoslovak Legion at Vladivostok. American troops would remain in Far Eastern Russia until 1920. Speaking of the Czechs in Russia, their story is one of the greatest adventures ever told. Having broken away from the Austro-Hungarians to fight with the Imperial Russians in hopes of winning an independent homeland; they had become cutoff from escape in Western Russia once the Bolsheviks took over in 1917. Commandeering the Trans-Siberian Rail Line, they controlled a moving chunk of Russian territory as they rolled east some 4,000 miles to freedom at the Oriental port of Vladivostok. Anyone out there looking for an epic movie script topic?
