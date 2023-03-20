Our last genre of film recommendations is the uniquely American: “Westerns.” I firmly believe the single most important ingredient in American exceptionalism is the influence of the winning of the West (in the future, we’ll take a closer look at Professor Frederick Jackson Turner’s Thesis). Rugged individualists conquered this continent, not “woke” collectivists.
In my book, the King of the Cowboys (pardon me, Mr. Roy Rogers) was John Wayne. Of his many gems, my favorite was his last, 1976’s The Shootist. The tale of a terminally ill gunfighter played by a man in the latter stages of cancer himself was a fitting end to a long, distinguished film career. J.B. Books’ explanation to a young Gilom Rogers (Ron Howard) of the key characteristic possessed by successful gunfighters was absolutely true, and timeless.
Another classic is 1960’s Magnificent Seven. An adaptation of the Japanese film Seven Samurai; few better tales of bad guys preying upon the weak and then getting what they deserved have ever been put on celluloid. Hard to imagine a situation Winchesters in the hands of Steve McQueen, Yul Brynner, Charles Bronson, and James Coburn couldn’t handle.
The last recommendation is a comedy classic, sadly impossible to make today. It was fitting 1974’s Blazing Saddles was a Western. For our younger readers who have never seen the uncut story of a new sheriff in town; you must understand the film’s writer/director/star Mel Brooks dared to joke about (GASP!)...Race. Maybe the self-anointed Thought Police on every corner today should be required to watch Blazing Saddles annually so they may stop taking themselves so boringly seriously?
Well, there you go. Twelve unashamedly masculine, recommended films to fill some of these last remaining winter nights.
Next Week: Woodcraft
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
