Team Kentucky All-Stars
Earlier this week, the Governor shared a story from a weekend event where Galen College of Nursing stepped up and offered to support health care heroes during the current COVID-19 surge. Today, Gov. Beshear welcomed the college’s chief executive officer, Mark Vogt; Dean of the Kentucky Campus, Lisa Peak; Dr. Brittney Welch, DNP, RN, director of clinical education; and three students: Sophia Allen, Jaquar Morris and Sabrina Hale.
Nursing students from Galen will be joining hospitals and health care teams in need by offering assistance with testing, clinical needs and other services.
“This will make a huge difference in our fight against COVID, while also offering these students real-life training,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thank you. What you and these students are doing is the true spirit of Team Kentucky. We are grateful for your bravery and dedication to caring for our people, supporting our health care teams and furthering education in such a critical field. For that, I am honored to name Galen College of Nursing’s students and staff this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.”
“Never before in our history have we seen a need for nursing care like we are seeing today. We are receiving calls daily from our clinical partners around the commonwealth in dire need of nursing staff,” said Vogt. “We acknowledged at Galen College early on that we wanted to do our part. As nurse educators, we feel like it is our obligation and opportunity to give this time for our students to provide that support. In these most vulnerable times, Galen students have spent hundreds if not thousands of hours supporting the commonwealth. We’ve delivered over 100,000 vaccinations with our partnership with the Kentucky Nursing Association. We’ve administered thousands of tests related to COVID for our students, and we’re continuing to do that today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.