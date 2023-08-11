Garrett Shackelford Jr. (better known as Junior) was born January 26, 1948, in Jackson County, KY and departed this life Monday, July 31, 2023, at his residence at the age of 75. He was the son of the late Garrett Shackelford Sr. and Malvia Wright Shackelford.
Junior is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Janice (King) Shackelford of Tyner; by a son, Stephen Ray Shackelford and his wife Melody (and their son Josh Caudill & wife Laura) of Richmond, KY and by a son Kenneth Shackelford and his wife Ronda of Richmond, KY. Other survivors include three siblings, Vada Hartsock, Kathleen Wilson (& Bruce) and George Shackelford. Junior was blessed with his “adopted” grandchildren, Montgomery, Slone & Ford Bingham, whose mother, Lauren Montgomery Bingham, he’d loved since her birth; Chloe Van Zant & Angel Davis.
In addition to his parents, Junior was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Kenneth & Ronda’s “Baby Shack” and by three siblings, Howard Shackelford, Wilma Cunagin and Elwanda Creech.
Junior was a Deacon and a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church and was a founding member of the Gray Hawk Boys.
Our loss is truly Heaven’s gain.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Rose and Bro. Everett Van Zant officiating. Burial to follow in the Shackelford Cemetery. Pallbearers: Matt Montgomery, Matt Bingham, Ricky Joe Wilson, Alan Shackelford, Mike Parrett and Jeff Parrett. Honorary pallbearers: Montgomery and Slone Bingham. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
