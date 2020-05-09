Garry Lee Harrison was born June 22, 1948 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence in Sand Gap, being 71 years of age. He was the son of Hazel (Jones) Harrison of Sand Gap and of the late James W. Harrison.
In addition to his mother, Garry is also survived by his wife, Gail (Hurst) Harrison of Sand Gap and by four sons, Michael Lee Harrison of Richmond, Mark Dewayne Harrison and Matthew Garry both of Deer Stable and Marshall Eugene Harrison of Madison County. Other survivors include his siblings, Jimmy Charles Harrison and Arnold Harrison both of Sand Gap, Dwight Harrison of McKee; Brenda S. Clark of Florida; Doris A. Harris and Karen Clark both of Berea. Garry was blessed with seven grandchildren.
Graveside service at the Jones Cemetery with Bro. Dewey Harrison officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.