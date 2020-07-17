Gary Lee Isaacs was born May 5, 1955 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence in Lexington, being 65 years of age. He was the son of Gladys (Powell) Isaacs of Lexington and of the late Shird Isaacs.
In addition to his mother, Gary was also survived by three children, Brett (Karen) Isaacs of Lexington, Gary Lee Isaacs Jr. of Covington, and Amanda Isaacs of Lexington. He was blessed with four grandchildren.
Other than his father, Gary was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Kerby.
Graveside service 11:00 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Turner Cemetery at Chestnut Flat with Bro. Darrell Combs officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
