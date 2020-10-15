Gary Lee Metcalf was born April 27, 1957 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, October 9, 2020 at Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, being 63 years of age. He was the son of Billy Metcalf and the late Sara Barrett Metcalf.
Gary is survived by his wife Debbie King Metcalf of Tyner; by a son, Jason Lee Metcalf (Miranda) of Tyner; by a daughter, Brandy Marie Vickers (Shane) of McKee. He is also survived by his father, Billy Metcalf and by a brother, Wilburn Metcalf (Joyce) of Tyner. Gary was blessed with four grandchildren, Korey and Kolben Vickers and Leigha and Brody Metcalf.
In addition to his mother, Gary was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Wayne Metcalf and Gene Metcalf.
Gary was a member of the Union Baptist Church.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Neeley Cemetery with Bro. Frank Cunagin and Bro. Cheyenne Metcalf officiating. Pallbearers were Jamie Baker, David Osborne, Wilburn Metcalf, Brayden Baker, Shane Vickers, Brandon Moore, Jared Smith, Korey Vickers, Kolben Vickers and Jason Elam. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
