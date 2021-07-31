Gayle Farmer was born July 28, 1956 in Lee County and departed this life Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age of 64. She was the daughter of the late Russell & Eva Mae (Isaacs) Farmer.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis Farmer and his wife Ruby of Richmond, Indiana.
Gayle was a member of the Stone Coal Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Hensley and Bro. David Bingham officiating. Burial to follow in the Stone Coal Cemetery. Pallbearers: Megan Wehnert, Joe Young, Gary Newman, Ricky Newman, Tim Harris, David Storad, Jeremy Moore and Dennis Isaacs. Honorary pallbearers: Greg Farmer, Steve Todd and Robert Martin. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
