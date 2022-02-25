Gayle Lee (Masters) Carpenter was born March 18, 1952 in Nicholasville and departed this life Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at her residence at the age of 69. She was the daughter of Mary Jo Stapp of Big Hill, KY and of the late Virgil “Cubby” Masters.
In addition to her mother, Gayle is also survived by her husband, Travis Gene Carpenter of McKee, by a son, Duwayne (Carlena) Cruse of Berea, and step daughter, Tonya (Billy) Isaacs of Sand Gap. Other survivors include her sisters, Bonnie Land and Vickie (Jerry) Hubbard both Nicholasville. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Nicholas & Anthony Isaacs, Daniel & Allie Cruse and by one great grandson, Travis Waylon Isaacs.
In addition to her father, Gayle was also preceded in death by a son, Derek Cruse.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, February 18, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Big Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers: Billy Isaacs, Anthony Isaacs, Daniel Cruse, Jarrod Hughes, Jason Hubbard and Wayne Carpenter. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
