Gene Ed Sparks was born January 31, 1929 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, being 91 years of age. He was the son of the late Lloyd & Lola (Bingham) Sparks.
Gene is survived by three sons, O.V. Sparks (Dinah) of Elizabethtown, Gene Steven Sparks (Tami) of Louisville and Lloyd Dwayne Sparks (Donna) of Idaho. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Gene was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Somerset.
