Gene Taylor, 88, passed away on Sunday morning, March 5, 2023, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 24, 1934, in Annville, Kentucky, the son of Hugh and Molly (Ingram) Taylor. Gene served his country honorably in the US Army from 1956-1958. On December 1, 1962, in Jellico, Tennessee, he married Norma Jean McHargu
He moved to Muncie in 1969 and worked as an Electrician. Gene was the owner and operator of A Heating and Cooling. He was a member of Grace Baptist and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also loved baseball, basketball and all sports.
Surviving is his wife of over 60 years, Norma Taylor of Muncie; two children, Bryan Keith Taylor (wife, Anna) of Muncie and Jacquelyn Smith (husband, Nate) of Muncie; four grandchildren, Kyle Smith, Chase Smith, Gracelyn Taylor and Jaron Taylor; and two nieces, Rhonda Potter (husband, Tim) of Ohio and Janelle Richards (husband, Jeff) of Hagerstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joann Ray.
Graveside services 1:00 P.M. Saturday March 18, 2023, at the Nicholas Cemetery in Annville, Kentucky. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
