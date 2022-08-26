After successfully winning the race for PVA in Jackson County, Deputy Bobby Edwards is leaving the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. He has served the people of Jackson County very well for the past four years as a deputy. He leaves to finish up some work at his home before taking over the role of PVA. We respect Bobby and wish him God's blessing on this new chapter in his life.
We are losing people to drug overdoses every month. The reason is the change in drugs of choice. Meth makes one crazy but rarely kills them. Heroin regularly takes the life, particularly when mixed with fentanyl. In the past six months there has been a general shift from meth to heroin or fentanyl. Please take time to talk to your children. The use of illegal drugs should break your heart, as the drugs will destroy their lives and everyone's life around them. None of these drugs is worth a life! Stay away from them.
We received a complaint on 8-19-2022 regarding a man passed out at the wheel at Deer View. Deputy Christian Collins responded and eventually arrested a man for Possession of Meth, Marijuana and other unspecified drugs. Today, most of our arrests for illegal drugs are made during traffic stops. We are happy to get these people off the streets before they injure themselves or others in a traffic related accident. Our objective at the JCSO is not how many arrests we can make, but what we can do to stop the drug problem in our area. It is a nearly impossible task to completely eradicate drugs, but we continue to work hard every day, utilizing every resource in our power to make our county safe for those who live here. Our school resource officers can hopefully communicate with the students to help them understand the dangers of illegal drug usage and encourage them to never use illegal drugs...Ever.
Last week the JCSO responded to one-hundred and four calls for service. We investigated six traffic accidents and arrested three individuals. We opened four criminal cases. Our court security team continues to do a great job, even though their numbers are limited right now. We always appreciate the prayers and good thoughts from the citizens regarding the safety of our officers. God Bless!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.