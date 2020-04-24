Becoming the Sunshine Amongst the Storm
“Generally Speaking”
Unless you have been in seclusion for the past 3 months, you are completely aware of the term Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Both terms are not only making their way across the airwaves, but also the headlines of your local newspaper. And if you are reading this column, I am sure you are aware of this as well. It really has made some serious adjustments to the way we live our everyday lives. We are now not only required to keep a six foot distance from strangers, but also friends and family. We have gone from sending our children off to school in the mornings, to becoming overnight educational instruction prodigies. Fun shopping trips with our loved ones, have been made into a scavenger hunt for supplies for survival. Our whole lives have changed. The way we consume the world around us has evolved. We are all curious about what tomorrow holds.
In my 10+ years in this industry, I have never been a part of anything quite like this. Of course I have seen some major events take place. And those events required us to make adjustments to the way the publication reports, but nothing quite like this. A newspaper usually consists of a series of articles that can range from articles of devastation (murders, car accidents, deaths, etc.), sports, and community events in our area. But nothing has taken control of how a newspaper works quite like COVID-19. Just like many other businesses during this time, we are making adjustments to continue to serve our community, but with a new list of ingredients for the recipe. While this isn’t the newspaper you may be used to, rest assured, our office is working around the clock to insure you have the information you need to be in the know. We not only care about our community, we care about you.
Growing up in Jackson County, I am right here with you. The way I live my everyday life has seen its adjustments. The activities I enjoy that come along with Spring have been cancelled. Visiting with my nieces and nephews have been exchanged with either texting/calling them, or their parents for the latest updates. Instead of being able to attend church, I have made the temporary switch to receiving God’s word from the likes of social media. And the list goes on. But instead of getting caught up in being ‘cooped up’, I challenge you to take a break from the negatives, and look at the positives. You are now being forced to do what you should have been doing all along, taking care of you, and the ones you love. Life is so fast paced in the day we live in that we often forget about what is truly important in life. COVID-19 is teaching us all to not sweat the small stuff. Don’t worry so much about what party you are affiliated with, but how you can actually build a better community. Use this time to thrive on things that actually matter. Work toward being a better, stronger version of yourself. Take time to think about what is actually important to you. Not necessarily what you want to be, but ask yourself “Who do I want to be?”. For God. For your spouse. For your family. For your friends. For your community. Let’s work on being the best version of ourselves, and get out of the everyday rat race we have come to know as “Life.” There is more to life, than what the pace of life today has taught us.
Even if we are having to change the way things have always been, it will get better, eventually. In the now famous words of Governor Andy Beshear “We will get through this together.” And while we wait for this plague to pass, you can rest assured knowing that the Jackson County Sun is going to keep you up to date with what is going on around you. This isn’t just your community, but ours too. We are sharing the same day to day struggles. We are sharing the same fears. We are truly in this together. But please know we are here for you. And we are committed to giving you the best publication possible for what is our home too. As your local newspaper, we are devoted to our community. With each day that passes, we are continuing to become the best version of ourselves that is possible. This storm will pass, and we will see a brighter day. And when that happens, we will be here to cover that too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.