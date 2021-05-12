It’s time to vote! Who’s your favorite player to become this week’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week?
Nominees were selected by Jared Peck (@HLpreps) based on the previous week’s winning team stats posted by noon each Monday to KHSAA.org. If your favorite team doesn’t post stats to the KHSAA, it’s extremely difficult to track performances.
Note: To avoid splitting fan bases, only one player from a school each week will be allowed on the ballot barring a unique statistical circumstance (such as a combined no-hitter). If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance who is NOT on this list, please email jpeck@herald-leader.com.
Vote for the Kentucky.com Baseball Player of the Week (May 3-9, 2021)
Canaan BROWNING, Jackson County, 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, in 9-0 win at Bell County. 1-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, in 14-4 win vs. Breathitt County.
Vote for the Kentucky.com Softball Player of the Week (May 3-9, 2021)
HANNAH CREECH, Jackson County, 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 SB, in 5-4 win vs.Lynn Camp.
To vote visit this website:
