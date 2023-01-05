Lady Generals
Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals are off to an impressive start over the first part of this season. The team along with a couple of individual players have found themselves on the Top 50 list for the entire state of Kentucky at this juncture.
Let’s start with the team statistics since basketball is ultimately a team sport. The Lady Generals are ranked #3 in the entire state for their field goal shooting percentage. The team has connected on 275/539 for a shooting percentage of 51.0%. They are also ranked #30 in the state for scoring averaging putting up 56.4 points/game. Couple this great offense with the fact that the Lady Generals are also ranked 20th in the state for “fewest points allowed by opponents” holding their opponents to an average of only 43.1 points/game and the quality and potential of this team starts to become apparent. This outstanding defense couple with the exceptional offense has Jackson County ranked #20 in the state in terms of winning margin per game. The Lady Generals win their games by an average of 13.3 points each time out. The team is also ranked #20 in the state for best 3-point field goal shooting percentage connecting on 43/131 (32.8%).
On an individual level, the Lady Generals have the #1 ranked field goal percentage shooter in the entire state! Kenady Ward leads the entire Commonwealth connecting on 76/111 shots for an impressive shooting percentage of 68.5%. But wait there’s more! Abby Gilbert is ranked #8 in the entire state in the same category. Gilbert has connected on 89/150 of her field goal attempts for an impressive 59.3%. This means that our own Lady Generals have two of the Top 10 shooters in the entire state!
In addition, Abby Gilbert is ranked 4th in the entire state in terms of rebounds per game pulling down an impressive 11.8 rebounds each time the team plays. Gilbert is also ranked #17 in the entire state in terms of her scoring average. Gilbert puts in an average of 17.9 points/game!
Adycin Truett is currently ranked #35 in the entire state for her field goal shooting percentage. Truett has connected on 20/39 attempts for a shooting percentage of 51.3%.
Generals
Coach Parrett and the Generals are also turning heads by having the team and individuals recognized as belonging in the Top 50 for the entire state of Kentucky. The Generals are ranked #3 in the entire state in terms of winning margin. They defeat their opponents by an average margin of 18.9 points per game. Helping explain this winning margin, the Generals are ranked #15 in the state scoring an impressive average of 73 points/game while simultaneously being ranked #25 in the state for allowing the fewest points from their opponents. The Generals are holding their opponents to only 54.1 points/game. The Generals, as a team, are also ranked #7 in the state for pulling down the most rebounds per gamewith an average of 35.4 boards/game.
On an individual level, Tydus Summers is currently ranked #30 in the state for connecting on an average of 2.6 three-point field goals/game.
With these amazing statistics as proof, the Generals and Lady Generals are fun teams to watch and both have great potential to have amazing seasons this year! Come out and support these extraordinary student athletes as they continue to represent their schools and our community with ongoing excellence!
