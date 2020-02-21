The Generals and Lady Generals will host the 49th District Tournament next week. The tournament tips off on Monday (Feb 24th) with games between the Oneida Baptist Institute and Red Bird. The Girl’s game starts at 6:00 P.M. while the Boy’s tip-off at 7:45 P.M. The Generals and Lady Generals will both begin play on Tuesday, February 25th. The girls will tip at 6:00 P.M. versus Clay County while the boys will tip at 7:30 P.M. versus North Laurel.
49th District BOYS
The 49th District committee decided that this year the tournament would be played in accordance with a seeding based on each team’s District record. The Clay County Tigers secured the #1 seed with an overall record of 19-8 and a record of 8-0 against 49th District opponents. Clay County is ranked 2nd in the 13th region with a Cantrall rating of 72.3 (South Laurel is ranked 1st in the 13th Region with a Cantrall rating of 81.7). North Laurel is seeded 2nd in the District and ranked 3rd in the 13th Region with a Cantrall rating of 69.9. The Oneida Baptist Institute is seeded 3rd, the Generals are seeded 4th and Red Bird rounds out the teams being seeded 5th.
Team Season Record 49th District Record 13th Region Record
Clay County 19-8 8-0 13-2
North Laurel 19-8 6-2 9-4
Oneida Baptist Inst. 11-15 2-5 9-10
Jackson County 12-15 3-6 6-11
Red Bird 6-19 1-7 1-14
49th District GIRLS
The North Laurel Lady Jaguars secured the #1 seed in the 49th District with an overall record of 22-4 and a record of 8-0 against 49th District opponents. The North Laurel Lady Jaguars are also ranked 2nd in the 13th region with a Cantrall rating of 72.3 (South Laurel is ranked 1st in the 13th Region with a Cantrall rating of 81.7). The JCHS Lady Generals are seeded 2nd in the District with an overall record of 21-8 and a District record of 6-3. The Lady Generals are ranked 3rd in the 13th Region with a Cantrall rating of 60.6. The Clay County Lady Tigers are seeded 3rd, Red Bird is seeded 4th and the Oneida Baptist Institute rounds out the teams being seeded 5th.
Team Season Record 49th District Record 13th Region Record
North Laurel 22-4 8-0 9-0
Jackson County 21-8 6-3 12-5
Clay County 14-11 5-3 8-5
Red Bird 7-18 1-7 3-14
Oneida Baptist Inst. 5-20 0-7 0-11
Everyone is invited to attend and both the Generals and Lady Generals would love your support. Cost of admission is $6.00 per person.
