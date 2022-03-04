The Generals faced off against North Laurel for the 2022 49th District Championship on Friday night. North Laurel came into the game ranked 1st in the 13th region and 5th in the state and they had the defensive heat turned up all night. The Generals played really hard and put 110% into the effort. However, they had a difficult time handling North Laurel’s press and it showed with the Generals turning the ball over 15 times on the night compared to only 5 turnovers for the Jaguars. North Laurel also beat the Generals on the boards pulling down 24 rebounds on the night compared to the Generals 18 rebounds. This is normally a part of the game that the Generals dominate being one of the best rebounding teams in the state. However, give credit to the play of North Laurel. The Jaguars are considered the number 1 ranked team in the 13th region as well as the 5th ranked team in the entire state. They simply dominated the night on both ends of the court. Their defense made every shot difficult for the Generals and no player on Coach Parrett’s squad was able to score double digits. Andrew Madden and Carter Cunagin came close with each of them scoring nine points. Madden also had 5 rebounds.
Coach Parrett was not pleased at the lack of fouls being called on North Laurel in the first half as they pressured the ball. At halftime the Generals had committed 9 team fouls and the Jaguars had committed only 2 fouls. Jude Lakes got two quick fouls and that limited him for the night. Lakes ended with only 5 points. Luke Adkins normally lights up the scorebook but he was held to only 6 points on the night. Noah Collett scored 4 points on the night as well.
In an odd moment at the end of the first half, Collett checked in for Andrew Madden with 29.9 seconds left. Collett committed a foul with 7.9 seconds left in the half. The referees stopped play. It seems that while Collet’s name was on both the Jackson County scorebook and the North Laurel team’s scorebook, the official scorekeeper had failed to list him. This resulted in a long delay in the game as well as a technical foul being called on Jackson County. North Laurel was awarded free throws and the ball. With the score 37-27 at that point, this just seemed to take the air out of the game. Of course, that was only one play and did not decide the outcome. The Generals were defeated by a final score of 48-91.
Luke Adkins, Carter Cunagin, Jude Lakes and Andrew Madden were all selected to the 49th District All-Tournament team. The Generals will advance to play 51st District Champions Knox Central in their opening game in the 13th Region tournament held at the Corbin Arena. Knox Central is ranked second in the 13thRegion (just behind North Laurel) with a record of 24-7.
The Generals will play on Wednesday night with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.