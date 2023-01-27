On 1-17-23 the Generals matched up with one of the state’s top teams in a 49th district contest. The North laurel Jaguars came to Educational Mt. Drive with UK signee Reed Shepherd leading the way. The Jags jumped out to a 22-10 lead in the 1st quarter and never looked back as they cruised to an 80-31 victory.
The Generals bounced back on Friday 1-20-23 as the Patriots of Richmond Model came to town. The JV got the night off to a good start as they cruised to a 49-28 victory extending their record to 9-1 on the season. The Varsity came out a little sluggish as they fell behind 19-13 after 1 quarter of play. They turned up the heat a little in the second quarter as they closed the gap to 1 just before the half. The third quarter the Generals continued to dig in behind the strong post play of Carter Cunagin as they extended their lead to 5 after 3 quarters of action. The fourth quarter saw big man Keagan Ward and senior Guard Jude Lakes lead the way as the Generals went on to a 69-60 victory to extend their record to 14-7.
The Generals will be back in action Tuesday night 1-24-23 as they travel to Manchester to take on the Tigers of Clay County in a 49th district match-up. The JV will tip at 6:00pm and Varsity to follow.
