On Tuesday night the JCHS Generals faced the Clay County Tigers for the third time this season. The Generals were victorious in the first two meetings (67-53 & 66-52); however, this game was “Win or Go Home” in the 49th District tournament and it was on the Tigers home court in front of hometown fans. The Generals opened the game with a lot of emotion and adrenalin making some fundamental turnovers and mistakes.
Three of the General’s first four possessions resulted in a turnover without a shot attempt. On the other side, the Tigers also opened with energy, taking advantage of the Generals mistakes and jumped out to an early lead. The nervousness of the Generals also resulted in them missing a number of free throws in the first quarter. Uncharacteristically, even Luke Adkins (who ranked 38th in the Top 50 in the State for Free Throw accuracy (80.4%)) was failing to see his free throws go through the hoop.
However, Coach Parrett got his Generals collected and although the game was close through all four quarters, the Generals were victorious by a final score of 69-58.
Jude Lakes led the scoring with 23 points followed by Luke Adkins (18 pts), Carter Cunagin (13 pts), Trenton Hammonds (8 pts), Andrew Madden (6 pts) and Tydus Summers (1 pt). Carter Cunagin also pulled down 10 rebounds to record a double-double while Andrew Madden pulled down 5 rebounds.
The Tigers had no answer for the guards of the Generals with Lakes and Adkins combining for 41 pts. Lakes and Adkins were selected as Co-Players of the game by PRTC Live.
As a team, the Generals shot 57% (21/37) from the field. However, due to early game jitters they only shot 68% (21/31) from the free throw line. The biggest strength of the Generals this year has been their team rebounding. They were ranked 11th in the Top 50 for team rebounding this year. They outrebounded the Tigers by a margin of 11 rebounds (31 rebounds to 20 rebounds). They also out performed their opponents in terms of team assists. The Generals had 7 assists whereas the Tigers only posted 2 assists on the night.
The Generals will play the winner of the North Laurel/OBI game (played Wednesday night) for the 49th District Championship on Friday night!
Congratulations Generals! Good Luck in the Championship game!!
