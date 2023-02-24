The Generals will take a 17-12 record into the 49th District tournament after an impressive win over Pineville at their last home game. Seniors night was a filled with mixed emotions. The Generals saw seniors Jude Lakes, Andrew Gabbard, and Korey Vickers play their last game in the home gym while the team played a great game beating Pineville by a final score of 74-64.
The game was very evenly matched and the teams went into the half-time locker room with the score tied at 38-38. However, the Generals outscored the Pineville Mountain Lions 23-11 in the third period and created some breathing room. At the end of the third period the score was 61-49 in favor of the home team Generals. The fourth quarter saw the Mt. Lions outscore the Generals by a mere two points (13-15). This was not enough to overcome the lead earned by the Generals in the third period. The final score was 74-64 with the Generals getting a great win on the seniors’ night and also the last game before the 49th District tournament is played.
The Generals shot 47.5% (29/61) from the field while Pineville shot 52.4% (22/42) from the field. The Generals shot 31.2% (5/16) from behind the 3-point line while the Mt. Lions shot 40% (4/10) from the 3-point arc. The Generals connected on 11/16 free throws for 68.8%. Pineville connected on 16/31 free throws for 51.6%. One should note that the Mountain Lions went to the charity stripe 15 more times that the Generals and missed enough free throws to have won the game. The Generals grabbed a total of 25 rebounds while Pineville pulled down 22 boards. The Generals dished out 12 assists while Pineville delivered 7 dimes on the night. Another key statistic that helps understand how the Generals won the game is the number of turnovers. The Generals took care of basketball and only turned the ball over 2 times on the night. However, the Generals’ defense forced 7 turnovers from Pineville!
Senior Jude Lakes led all scorers with 22 points while pulling down 2 rebounds. Tydus Summers and Carter Cunagin both 16 points each. Cunagin also had a team high 7 rebounds. Keagan Ward played a good game scoring 9 points and also sharing the team high 7 rebounds with Cunagin. Peyton Singleton scored 6 points and had 3 rebounds. Senior Korey Vickers scored 5 points and had 1 rebound. Senior Andrew Gabbard pulled down 1 rebound on the night. Ashton Clemons grabbed 3 rebounds on the night.
This win improved the Generals regular season record to 17-12 as they prepare to play Clay County in their first game of the 49th District Tournament. The 49th District Tournament is being hosted by North Laurel and the game will be played on Wednesday, Feb 22nd with a tip-off time set for 7:30 PM. The winner will play for the Championship on Friday, Feb 24th with a tip-off time set for 7:00 PM.
