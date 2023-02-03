The Generals JV went 0-2 in their last two games. They dropped a JV game to Clay County at Clay County last Tuesday and fell to Whitley last night 44-39. The JV only has 3 losses on the season. Coach Bingham and Coach Summers continue to do an excellent job with them as they continue to improve each game.
The Generals dropped a game in Manchester last week to the Tigers 66-57. The Generals traveled Monday night to Whitley County High School to duel with the Colonels. The 1st quarter saw the two teams knotted at 11 after one quarter of play. The Colonels had nudged the Generals by 1 at the half 32-31 as the two teams continued to slug it out. The Colonels managed to pull away in the second half defeating the Generals 74-57. The Generals fell to 14-9 on the season.
