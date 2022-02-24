Coach Parrett and the Generals ended a magnificent season last week and look forward to competing in the 2022 49th District Tournament next week. With an impressive season record of 20-8, Cantrall’s rankings listed Jackson County as the second-best team in the 49th District. North Laurel was ranked 1st with a record of 23-5.
The Varsity team was in action two times the week before the district tournament. The first game was a tough test with the third ranked team in the region in Bell county. we overcame a slow start to make it a 4-point game down the stretch in the fourth quarter. however, we could never completely overcome the slow start and lost 67-63. However, it was a great team effort against a great team. Jude Lakes led the scoring for the Generals with 19 points. He was followed closely by Luke Adkins who added 17 points. Trenton Hammonds also scored in double figures with 11 points. The team had a difficult time rebounding only pulling down 18 rebounds for the game.
The second game of the week (and final game of the regular season) came on the road at Whitley County, a team that had beaten us on our home floor earlier in the year, and now they had returned a starter who was injured in the first matchup. It would be a great test for us right before the district. The game was very tight down the stretch and we pulled out a 68-66 win on the road. Luke Adkins led the scoring with 19 points followed by Colby Bales (16 points), and Jude Lakes (13 points). The Generals played a more characteristic game on the boards pulling down a total of 37 rebounds for the game.
As a matter of fact, if the Generals had one greatest strength this year it was their team rebounding. They pulled down 35.6 rebounds per game and were ranked 11th in the Top 50 in terms of total rebounds per game. The Generals were ranked 31st in the Top 50 in terms of scoring. The Generals averaged 70.7 points per game. The Generals were also ranked 44th in the Top 50 in terms of margin of victories. Over their 20 season victories, the team defeated their opponents by a margin of 9.5 points per win. The Generals were ranked 48th in the Top 50 in terms of their free throw percentage. As a team the Generals connected on 69.9% of their free throws over the season.
In an individual level, Luke Adkins was ranked 38th in the Top 50 in terms of free throw percentage shooting an impressive 80.4% from the line. Adkins was also voted onto the 49th District All-Tournament team by the 13th Region media poll.
The Generals will begin their 2022 49th District Tournament play against a struggling Clay County team on Tuesday night. The 6-21 Clay County Tigers will host the tournament this year. The winner of this game will most likely play the 23-5 North Laurel Jaguars for the 49th District Championship on Friday night. The Jaguars are considered the number 1 ranked team in the 13th region as well as the 5th ranked team in the entire state.
Good Luck Generals! You have had an amazing season regardless of the outcome in the 49th District tournament.
