Generals End Season with Winning Record 17-13
Submitted by Coach Greg Parrett
The Generals season came to an abrupt end as they took on Clay County in the first round of the 49th District Tourney at North Laurel. The Generals fell 65 - 38 in the first-round contest. The Generals fell upon hard times as they struggled to score going 0-14 from behind the arc and 2-7 from the free-throw line. The Tigers jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the first quarter and went on to lead by 9 at the half. The second half would be all Tigers as the Generals turned the ball over 22 times for the game and allowing the Tigers to put up 65 points. The Generals were out-rebounded 39-31 for the game.
Even though the Generals fell short of making this year’s regional tournament the season was a success for an experienced bunch. The Generals managed to go 17-13 on the season after graduating 5 seniors and 56 points from the 21-22 team that defeated the Tigers 3 times. The Generals started the season off with three straight wins. The Generals continued to improve as the season went on. They were able to make it to the finals of the All A region before falling to 13th Region All “A” Champ Harlan Independent at Barbourville. The Generals went on to compete hard down the backstretch of the schedule finishing 17-13.
The Generals will lose 3 seniors from this squad: Andrew Gabbard, Jude Lakes, and Korey Vickers. The Generals returning players will work hard in the off season to improve overall conditioning and strength along with individual skills.
