On 1-10 -23 the Generals were privileged to face off with The Harlan Green Dragons in the 13th Region All “A” Championship game for the right to play in the All A state tournament in Richmond, Ky. The Generals got off to a slow start falling behind 18-9 in the first quarter. The Dragons were firing on all cylinders as they knocked down 4 treys in the second quarter to extend their lead to 45-20 at the break. The Dragons proved to be too much for the Generals as they went on to claim the All 13th region championship 78-46.
On 1-16-23 the Generals journey to the campus of OBI in Clay County Ky to face off with a 49th District foe. The Generals jumped out to an early 6-0 lead. However, after an OBI timeout, the Mountaineers continued to fight as the Generals ended the 1st quarter up 18-13. The Generals turned up their defensive pressure in the second quarter allowing only 7 points from OBI and limiting them to only 1 made three pointer in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Generals heated up from the perimeter knocking down 6 treys of their own to claim a 45-20 lead at the half. The Generals took the ball to the paint more in the third quarter as they outscored the Mountaineers 22-17 in the third to lead 67-37 after three quarters of play. The Generals continued to play hard in the fourth outscoring OBI by a 14-point margin (20-14) to claim an 87-51 victory. This was an important win for the Generals as it locked down at worst the 3 seed in the 49th District post-season tournament.
The Generals moved to 13-6 on the season. They will be back in action Tuesday and Friday at home .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.