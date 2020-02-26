The JCHS Generals hosted North Laurel in their opening game of the 2020 49th District Tournament on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. North Laurel (19-8) is seeded 2nd in the 49th District and ranked 3rd in the 13th Region with a Cantrall rating of 69.9. The JCHS Generals (12-15) are seeded 3rd in the 49th District. The Jaguars came out firing! The Generals found themselves in a hole early being down by a score of 5-20 after the first quarter. The offense picked up for the Generals in the second quarter with the team scoring 15 points. However, the North Laurel offense was difficult to stop and the Jaguars still outscored the Generals 15-23 the period. This sent the two teams into the locker room with the score being 20-43 in favor of North Laurel.
The third period saw the Generals remain competitive outscoring the Jags by a basket (18-16). However, that wasn’t enough to make up significant ground and cut into the lead that North Laurel had built early in the game. The score going into the 4th quarter saw the Generals trailing by a score of 38-59. Senior Logan Rose scored his 1,000th point during the third period of the game! The fourth quarter saw the same trend continue as North Laurel outscored the Generals 13-22 in the final stanza. When the buzzer sounded North Laurel saw themselves advance by beating the Generals by a final score of 51-81.
The Generals end their season with the third best record in the 49th District (13-17) behind North Laurel and Clay County but ahead of Red Bird and the Oneida Baptist Institute.
