Fresh off a convincing win against Red Bird (76-11) on the road Coach Greg Parrett and the Generals had two home games last week. They hosted Berea on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
The JV Generals won a hard fought battle 54-46 as they remained unbeaten on the season .
Scoring: Singleton 16/ Bingham 13/ Jameson Marcum 11/ Z Lakes 7 / B Clemmons 3 / Con Cunagin 2 and Lucas Clifton 2
The JV were back in action on 12-19-22 as they took on the OBI Mountaineers at Jackson County. The JV cruised to a 44-11 victory to remain unbeaten.
Scoring Jameson Marcum 8/ Singleton 5/ Z Lakes 5/ Bingham 7/ Isaacs 2/ Con Cunagin 2/ Clifton 3/ B Clemmens 4/ Combs 2/ Jonas Marcum 6
The Varsity pulled out the victory against Berea by a final score of 79-45. The Generals were led in scoring by Tydus Summers who poured in 22 points of 9/14 shooting (64.3%). This included going 3/5 (60%) from the 3-point line for Summers. The Generals played an evenly distributed game with Keagan Ward scoring 16 points, Jude Lakes (14 points), and Carter Cunagin (12 points). Keagan Ward led the Generals on the board pulling down 9 rebounds. Jude Lakes and Carter Cunagin each pulled down 6 rebounds in the Generals victory.
Two nights later (December 15, 2022) the Generals hosted the Clay County Tigers. The Tigers were looking for their first win against a 49th District opponent. Senior Jude Lakes, who was presented his 1,000-point ball before the game, led Jackson County with 22 points while Tydus Summers finished with 10 points, and Carter Cunagin added six points.
The game was close throughout with the Generals building a 10-7 edge in the first quarter behind Ashton Clemens, and Cunagin’s four-point scoring efforts. Hayden Harris kept Clay County in the game by scoring all seven of the Tigers’ points in the first period.
Clay County took a 24-20 lead into the locker room at halftime as Harris hit two 3-pointers, and scored eight points while Ethan Jackson scored four points in the second quarter. Jeremy Hibbard also hit a key 3-pointer. Jude Lakes and Tydus Summers each scored 5 points in the second quarter for the Generals.
The two teams played to a stale-mate in the third quarter each scoring 11 points. At the end of the third quarter the score was 31-35 with the Tigers maintaining a slim lead.
Jude Lakes scored 11 of the Generals 19 points in the fourth quarter. However, Clay County hit 9-of-13 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the win (50-55).
The five-point loss snapped the Generals’ two-game win streak as they fell to 5-3 overall, and to 1-1 against 49th District opponents.
The Generals were back at home on Monday, hosting the Oneida Baptist Institute coached by former JCHS Generals Alumnus Mitchell Madden. There was some cause for concern going into this matchup between 49th District teams. OBI had beaten Lee County in an earlier game while Lee County had beaten the Generals. As teams jockey for seeding in the post-season 49th District tournament, no one wants to match up with North Laurel (ranked #1) in the opening round. Being ranked at least 2nd or 3rd in the District may be the ticket to playing in the 49th Championship and, therefore, getting at least an opportunity to go to the 13thRegional Tournament.
The Generals jumped out quickly on OBI leading by an impressive 26 points after the first quarter (32-06). The Generals never looked back. Jude Lakes had 21 points and 6 rebounds at halftime where the score was 51-18. By the end of the night, Jude had scored 28 points and pulled down 8 rebounds to lead the Generals to victory by a score of 78-39.
Carter Cunagin played a great game scoring 11 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 7 assists. Ashton Clemmons scored 9 points and pulled down 5 boards. Keagan Ward scored 8 points and grabbed 9 boards. Tydus Summers scored 11 points and had 5 rebounds. As a team the Generals had 51 rebounds including 35 offensive rebounds. On the other hand, OBI managed to only grab 27 rebounds in total. The Generals were also unselfish with the basketball dishing out a team total of 16 assists on the night.
This win improves the Generals record to 6-3 on the season, and 3-1 within the 49th District.
On 12-19 the Freshman Generals played OBI at Jackson County. The Freshman got off to a quick start taking a 13-6 lead after 1 quarter of action. The Mountaineers closed the gap a little in the second quarter as they scored 10 points but the Generals led 26-16 at the half. The Generals jumped back out in the third as they outscored OBI 15-9 and 6-4 in the fourth respectfully to 45-31.
Scoring: Combs 17/ Gabbard 14/ Peters 9 / Bowman 4/ McQueen 2
The team travelled to Berea on Tuesday night to play Rose Hill Christian in the Berea Holiday Classic. They will travel to Pineville after Christmas to play Prestonsburg before playing their next home game on January 13, 2023 when they host Barbourville.
