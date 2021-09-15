“Due to COVID our opponent canceled and can’t play Friday, however, we have replaced it with Jenkins High School, Saturday at 1 p.m. @ Jenkins…please contact Ms. Jerrie Utz with any questions.”
Generals Football Game Scheduled for Friday Cancelled - Different Game Scheduled for Saturday
- Outdoor Truths
