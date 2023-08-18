Coach Sizemore and his JCHS Generals Football team have been working hard in the preseason getting ready for the upcoming 2023 season. The first game of the 2023 season will be at home this Friday (August 18, 2023) when the Generals host Trimble County. Coach Sizemore reported, “We have been working hard this off season. We have several new athletes who have joined the team that are going to help us. As a team we are preparing to compete this season and take a step forward.”
The roster for the team (according to the KHSAA website) is as follows: Blake Adkins, Jonathon Alcorn, Dallas Allen, Kaden Bowman, Brayvon Brumback, Brayden Burkart, Peyton Coffey, Noah Collett, Ayden Collins, Jacob Copley, Gage Curtis, Carmen Day, Lane Edwards, James Gibson, Owen Gray, Jayden Hays, Nick Hays, Joshua Holsteen, Garred Hunter, Isaacs Ingram, Julian King, Calieb Kirby, Hayden Lakes, John Leis, Famous Lunsford, Calvin Miracle, Landon Murphy, William Obrian, Ezekial Purkey, Chase Rose, Will Rose, Brandon Rosebrough, Caden Shuman, Peyton Singleton, Jaden Smith, Nick Smith, Tydus Summers, Jordan Turben, Ashton Ward, and Ethan Wilson.
The upcoming schedule for the month of August is as follows: August 18 – Trimble County @ home, August 25 – Knott County Central @ home. All games kick-off at 7:30 PM.
