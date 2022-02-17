It was a busy week for us as we had four games away from home. Overall, it was a very successful week that saw us going 3-1 and improving our record to 19-7 on the year. The first game of the week was one of our tougher tests of the season at Corbin. Anytime you play them, you know you are in for a physical game and that is exactly what it was. It was a very physical game. Our kids played extremely hard, but we could just never truly get it going. We battled hard all night but found ourselves losing by a score of 74-58.
Meanwhile, the JV team had their best win of the season against Corbin. It was a game that was tight from start to finish and our kids did everything we asked of them. We battled extremely hard and had several kids hitting huge shots down the stretch. We were able to come away with a 51-50 overtime victory. Winning on the road at Corbin solidified a lot of hard work this group had been putting in all season.
Tuesday night we traveled to Leslie County. Leslie County has battled injury all year and is a lot better than their record would indicate. They always play extremely hard and we knew that we would have to match that. That is exactly what our kids did. Early in the game, we struggled to score. However, our defense was very solid all night. We knew that if we did that the ball would eventually start falling. That is what happened quickly in the second half. We came out of the gates hot and quickly got out to a 20-point lead. We eventually went on to win 63-52. It is never easy to win on the road. We are very proud of our guys for a fantastic effort, particularly on the defensive end. Luke Adkins led the team scoring 12 points. He was followed by Trenton Hammonds (11 points), and Jude Lakes (10 points).
The JV team also had a great night. We played really well and shared the ball all night. We were able to come away with a 70-40 victory,
Friday night we traveled to Owsley County. Our guys played extremely hard and shared the ball well. Our scoring was extremely balanced and our defense was very solid. We were able to come away with a 74-24 victory. Trenton Hammonds had a big night scoring 21 points in the victory.
Our final game of the week came against a very good Floyd Central team at Jackson City High School. We knew we would be in for an up and down game, as Floyd Central, much like us, loves to get out in transition. We were able to meet the challenge. We played extremely hard and shared the ball very well. This was the most balanced scoring we had all season so far. We couldn’t be prouder of the unselfishness our guys displayed. At the end of the day we were able to come away with a 91-87 win. Overall, this was a great week where we got better, we are starting to play really well heading into the last week of the season.
