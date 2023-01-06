The Generals participated in the Chain Rock Classic last week to wrap up 2022 before heading into the second half of the season.
12-28-22: The Generals took on the Blackcats of Prestonburg. The first quarter saw the Generals jump out to a 17-13 lead behind 10 first quarter points from Jude Lakes. The second quarter was a defensive battle as the Generals got outscored by one to take a 3-point lead to the locker room at the half. The Generals battled hard in the third but could not get the offense rolling as they got outscored 14-9 to trail by 2 at the end of the third. The Generals picked the pace up in the fourth scoring 17 points but came up short dropping the final decision 59-56 and falling into the consolation bracket.
Scoring: J Lakes 19 / Summers 16/ Carter Cunagin 4/ K ward 8/ A Clemmens 2/ Jameson Marcum 3/ Singleton 4
Rebounds: Carter Cunagin 7/ Summers and Ward 5 each / Vickers 4/ J Lakes 3/ Singleton 4/ J Marcum 1
Assists: J Marcum 3/ Summers, Vickers and Clemmens 2 a piece/ Singleton 1
12-29-22: The Generals would face off with Claiborne County Tennessee. The first quarter got off to a fast start as the Generals grabbed a slim 2-point lead 21-19 as Tydus Summers led the way with 7 first quarter points. The second quarter saw more fast paced action as the Generals dropped 24 points in the second quarter behind the strong play of Carter Cunagin. The Generals were up 45-35 at the break. Claiborne County refused to fold as they outscored the Generals 18-13 in the third quarter to cut the lead to five going into the 4th quarter. The pace slowed in the 4th as the Generals stifled Claiborne defensively holding them to 9 points to go onto a 65-58 victory.
Scoring: J Lakes and Summers 18 a piece/ Cunnagin 17 / Ward 11/ Z Lakes 6/ A Clemmenns 3 / Singleton 1
Rebounding: Carter Cunagin 10/ Z Lakes and J Lakes 5 each /Ward and Summers 6 each /B Clemmens and Singleton 2 each / A Clemmens 1
Assists: Summers 4/ C Cunagin, Z lakes, J Lakes 3 each /B Clemmens 1
12-30-22: The Generals would take on Thomas Walker, Virginia in the finals of the consolation bracket. Both teams came out red hot as the Generals clung to a one point advantage after 1 period (19-18). The Generals dropped 21 points in the second quarter to take a 40-34 lead at the half. The Generals in the third pounded the ball in the paint as they outscored Thomas Walker 27-15. The Generals continued to deliver the knockout punch in the 4th as they outscored TW 16-9 to claim the victory 83-58.
The Generals finished the first half of the season 10-5.
Scoring: Carter Cunnagin 22/ Ward 15/ Summers 11/ J Lakes 12/ Vickers 1/ Singleton 6 / B Clemmens 6/ J Marcum 5 / Z Lakes 5
The Generals will be back in action 1-7-23 at Barbourville in the second round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic as they take on the Williamsburg Yellow-Jackets who defeated the Generals earlier in the PRTC Classic by a score of 93-74.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.