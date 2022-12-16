The JV played Lee County last week and won by a score of 55-25. The JV Generals were led in scoring by Keagan ward with 11 points, Jameson Marcum 9, Peyton Singleton and Zion Lakes 8 a piece, Lucas Clifton 6, Austin Bingham 5, Jonas Marcum and Connor Cunagin 2 a piece/ Braxton Clemons and Seth Isaacs 1 each.
On 12-9-22 the JV Generals squared off with the Whitley County Colonels in a barn burner. The game went to two overtimes with the Generals prevailing 65-63. Ashton Clemens led the Generals in scoring with 14 points Keagan ward added 13 / Austin Bingham and Jameson Marcum poured in 10 each / Zion Lakes added 9 points / Peyton Singleton 4 / Connor Cunagin 3 / Lucas Clifton 3 and Braxton Clemens 2.
On 12/7/22 the Generals played Lee County at home. The Generals came out cold falling behind 18-11 after one and trailing 28-19 at the half. The Generals scrapped hard in the third but still trailed 56-43 after 3 quarters. The Generals could not find a solution for sharp shooter Zac Watterson who poured in a game hi 45 points and defeating the Generals 77-62.
Scoring: Summers 16/ Carter Cunagin 11/ Andrew Gabbard 10 / Jameson Marcum 8/ Peyton Singleton 7 / Keagan Ward 5/ and Korey Vickers 3.
Rebounds: Carter Cunagin 10/ Tydus Summers 6 / Andrew Gabbard- Keagan ward 3 each / Korey Vickers-Zion Lakes-Peyton Singleton - Jameson Marcum - 1 each.
Assists: Ashton Clemens 5 / Carter Cunagin 2 / Jameson Marcum- Lucas Clifton - Andrew Gabbard-Korey Vickers - Braxton Clemens 1 each
The Generals were back in action on 12/10/22 as they took on Red Bird at Barbourville in the All A play in game. They defeated Red - Bird 76-11.
Scoring: Ward 14/ B Clemmons 12 / A Clemmons 9 / Summers 12 / Carter Cunagin - 10 Z Lakes 5 / Vickers 4 / Austin Bingham 3/ Lucas Clifton 3/ Peyton Singleton 4
Rebounds: Ward 10/ carter Cunagin 6 / Vickers 5 / Summers 3 / Z lakes 2 / Bingham and Singleton 1 a piece /
Assists: Z lakes- K Vickers-k Ward and Austin Bingham 2 each / Carter Cunagin-Summers- Singleton and A. Clemmons 1 each
The Generals moved to 4-2 on the season. The JV remains undefeated. This coming week they will take on Berea on 12/13/ Clay County 12-15 and Somerset 12-15. All games at home this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.