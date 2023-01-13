The Generals are looking to match the Lady Generals with a 13th Region All “A” Championship title! The Generals started action in the 13th Region All “A” tournament on 1/7/23 as they took on the Yellow Jackets of Williamsburg at Barbourville. The Jackets had defeated the Generals earlier in the PRTC classic by a score of 93-74. The Generals controlled the 1st quarter of play as they outscored the Jackets 15-9. The second quarter was a battle as the Jackets outscored the Generals 12-7 as the Generals packed a slim 1-point lead 22-21 at the half. The game see-sawed back and forth in the third as the Generals outscored the Jackets 12-11 setting the stage for a great 4th quarter of action as the Generals led by 2 points. The fourth quarter would be no different as the Generals hung on to win 52-48. The difference in the game for the Generals was defense. Korey Vickers and Ashton Clemens, along with the rest of the team, did a great job defending the Jackets to move onto the second round of the All “A” Regional Tournament where they would face a formidable Pineville team.
On 1-9-23 the Generals squared off with the Mountain Lions of Pineville in the semi-finals of the 13th Region All A Classic at Barbourville high school. The Lions came out Roaring as they jumped the Generals 14-3 to open the quarter and ended the 1st up 16-7. The Generals remained composed as they battled in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Lions 22-15 to trail by two at the half by a score of 31-29. The third quarter was a defensive battle as each team took the other's best punch and the Lions claimed the quarter 6-5 to lead by three after three. The Generals showed great resolve as they fought hard in the fourth to tie the game up with a little over 1-minute remaining. Pineville had the ball holding for the last shot of the game. The Lions attacked the rim as the defense forced them into a turnover with the ball ending up in Jude Lakes hands. Jude raced across center court and called timeout. With 17 seconds remaining the Generals played for the last shot.
The shot came off on the opposite side of the goal where Jude grabbed the offensive rebound and stuck it back as the Generals claimed victory 47-45 to move onto the Finals of the 13th Region All “A” classic against the number one rpi rated team in the Region the Harlan Green Dragons on 1-10-23.
