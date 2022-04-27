Tonight the Generals will travel to North Laurel to play the Jaguars for a chance to be the number one seed in the 49th district tournament! We need a big crowd to come out and show support tonight for our guys. Game time is scheduled to start around 5:30.
Generals Play North Laurel for #1 Seed in 49th District tonight!
