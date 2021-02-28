George Baker, age 73, husband of 18 years to Connie Baker, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was born May 10th, 1947 in Sand Gap, KY to the late Delbert and Helen Templeton Baker.
George was a graduate of Trinity College of Bible and Trinity Theological Seminary. He pastored several churches throughout his life, and taught Sunday School, and loved to sing. He recorded two gospel CD’s and published a book. He was a member of the Pine Hill Holiness Church in Rockcastle County and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Other than his wife Connie he is survived by; two daughters, Kimberly BornKamp and her husband Tim, Beth Judd, and her husband Wes, two sons, George Baker, Jr., and Mark Baker. Nine grandchildren also survive along with his siblings, Janice Rininger, Joyce Wyramon, Darrell Baker and his wife Charlotte, and Wanda Chasteen and her husband Rocky. George was a great husband and held his faith until the end, he will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at the Pine Hill Holiness Church, 5394 S Wilderness Rd. Mount Vernon, KY 40456, with Bro. Mike Allen officiating.. Burial followed in the Hellard Cemetery in Sand Gap, KY. Pallbearers will be, Cody Powell, Brian Witt, Jason Witt, Wes Judd, Rocky Chasteen, Jr., Darrell Baker, Jr., Tim BornKamp, and Mark Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be George Baker, Jr., Doug Lakes, and Rick Powell. Visitation will be 6-9 PM Friday, February 19th, 2021 at the Pine Hill Holiness Church.
In accordance with Governor Beshear’s mandates social distancing and facial coverings will be required for all in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.