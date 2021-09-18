George David Williams, Dave, was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 4th, 1970, at Central Baptist Hospital. He was the son of Larry Thomas Williams and Wanda Carol Neathery (deceased), both of Lexington. Dave went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Monday, September 6th in Lexington.
Dave lost his battle with COVID after contracting the disease and developing viral pneumonia. He passed away peacefully and was aware that he was entering into his last time on this earth. Rest assured that he had time prior to sedation and admittance in the ICU to speak to the Lord and make peace with Him.
Dave had a testimony of having accepted Christ as his Savior. He trusted in Christ’s finished work on the cross to supply the payment for his sin. When God looked at Dave, He did not see Dave’s sin. God saw the blood of Christ that covered Dave and granted him eternal life. Dave is no longer here on this earth with his body. He is present with the Lord. Before COVID, Dave led a life of pain on a daily basis. He had many health problems related to a kidney disease that he had for more than 25 years. Now Dave is in Heaven. He is feeling no pain. He is free from his diabetes and all other health issues.
As important as it is for you to know that Dave was saved and had a desire to see others come to Christ, it is also important for you to know that Dave was a wonderful husband. He and his wife, Shashawna met in March of 1994 and had just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on July 27th. She never doubted his love for her. Dave was a very dependable, hard worker and an excellent provider. He was also a wonderful father to his son David LeeAllen Williams, 32, and his daughter Tirzah Michaiah Williams, 22. He would have done anything for his children, and it was always his greatest desire that they never doubt his love for them.
Dave took great joy in several endeavors. Many years ago, he had been an avid bowler. He and his son, David, participated in many leagues and tournaments together. He had multiple awards and trophies, including one for a 299 near perfect game. He more recently had developed an interest in disc golf and spent many hours at Shillito Park playing the course. He took great pride in his discs and loved to share his techniques with others and try to develop a love of the sport in them. Dave also enjoyed cooking and cooking shows. One of his favorite pastimes was watching live standup comedy. He experienced great joy when his son, David, chose to pursue being a standup comic. Dave loved to attend David’s shows and was very proud of David’s accomplishments in this area. In addition to these activities, Dave had also held many positions of service in church throughout the years. He had been involved in door-to-door soul-winning visitation, had been a bus captain that also drove the church bus, had been the church treasurer, a sound man, a care taker of the vending machines, and a Vacation Bible School and Children’s Church coleader.
Dave is survived by his wife, Shashawna; his son, David (Carloyn); his daughter, Tirzah; his brother, Eric; his father, Larry; and many other family members that will hold fond memories of him in their hearts forever.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
