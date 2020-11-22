George Sizemore Jr. was born April 13, 1935 in Leslie County and departed this life Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 85 years of age. He was the son of the late Burley & Margaret (Lawson) Sizemore.
George is survived by his wife, Myrtle Sizemore of Manchester and by the following children, Robert (Vickie) Turbyfill, Bradley (Michelle) Turbyfill, Loretta Smith, Joyce Ann (Donnie) Forman and Amy (Chris) Harris all of Manchester, Paul James (Lisa) Turbyfill and Alene Ledford of Annville, Connie (Jimmy) Dunn of Tyner and Eva (Glenn) Wombles of London. He is also survived by a sister, Edith Smallwood of Corbin and by two brothers, David (Denise) Sizemore of IN and John (Teresa) Sizemore of Corbin. He was blessed with twenty-six grandchildren and forty-two great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by his children, Otis Sizemore, Charles Sizemore Jr., Jackie Eversole, Beatrice Sizemore, Louise Neives, and Shirley Turbyfill and by the following siblings, Walter Sizemore, Ray Sizemore, Steve Sizemore, Carl Sizemore, Robert Sizemore, Carolyn Sue Sizemore and Brenda K. Hatfield.
George was a member of the Freedom Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carman Brewer and Bro. Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial to follow in the Turbyfill & Sizemore Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
