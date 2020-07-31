Georgia Young was born February 13, 1940 in Jackson County, KY and departed this life at her residence Sunday, July 19, 2020 being 80 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Flossie and Viola Isaacs.
Georgia is survived by her children Rick (Rhonda) Brown, Lavonda Gail (Mick) Vickers, and Kim (Boyd) Sparks all of McKee. She is also survived by a sister June Barker of Connersville, IN as well as 6 grandchildren: Shane (Brandy) Vickers, Tori (Jeff) Baldwin, Misty (Shane) Gabbard, Keith Sparks, Chasity Morris, and Derrick ( Bubby) Morris. Georgia was blessed with 10 great grandchildren: Jayden, Kaylee, and Kinley Mae Baldwin, Korey and Kolben Vickers, Austin, Andrew, Adam, Autumn, and Summer Gabbard, Cameron Biggs, and Taylor King. She was also blessed with a niece Denise Roberts, a great-niece Morgan Roberts, and a great-nephew Jarrod Roberts.
Other than her parents Georgia was also preceded in death by a sister Joyce Isaacs.
Georgia was employed at Lakes Funeral Home for 26 years. She was member of the New Zion Baptist Church and attended Bradshaw Hills Baptist Church.
Pall Bearers: Lakes Funeral Home Employees
Funeral services at 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Lakes Funeral Home with Brother Brian Gabbard and Brother Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the New Zion Cemetery.
Visitation 6:00 PM Tuesday July 21st, 2020.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.