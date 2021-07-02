Gearldine Banks was born January 1, 1951 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Sunday June 20.2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky being 70 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Mendal and Helen (Grubb) Day.
Geraldine is survived by three children, Nathan Banks and Billie of Hyden, Kentucky, Greg Banks and Beth of Annville, Kentucky and Darlene and Gerrard Collins of Whitesburg, Kentucky, and by the following siblings; Carlo Day and Emma Lee Day of Annville Betty White and Sug of Clay County, Kentucky, also by the following grandchildren, Sarah and Nathan Ridgway, Dalton Banks, Malaki Banks, Kylee Banks and Natalie Banks, and by a host of Bro and sister in-laws of the Banks family.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Daryel Banks and the following siblings; Brenda Day, Caroline Day and Christine Day.
Funeral services 1:00 P.M. Friday at the Bond Holiness Church with Bro. Kevin Lloyd officiating with burial in the Dotson cemetery in Annville, Kentucky. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
