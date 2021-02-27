Geraldine Barrett was born April 17, 1943 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Tuesday February 16, 2021 at her residence being 77 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Dave and Rada Lynch Maggard.
Geraldine is survived by her husband Delton Barrett of McKee and by three children, Danny and Jessica Barrett of McKee, Ky., Sherry and Ryan Judd also of McKee and Darlene and Don Plummer of Ohio, also by two brothers Lewis “Fuzz” Maggard and Kay and Ronnie and Opal Kay Maggard both of McKee, Ky. and by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Other than her parents Geraldine is preceded in death by a son Rick Barrett and four siblings: Bruce Maggard, Christine Brandenburg, Goldie Fields and Doris J. Belt.
She was a member of the Stone Coal Baptist Church.
Funeral service of Geraldine Barrett is 2:00 Sunday February 21, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Bro. Keith Hensley and Bro. Eddie Judd officiating with burial in the New Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dale Leslie, Brandon, Steven & Cameron Barrett, Jack Brandenburg and Ryan Judd. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
