Geraldine Kelly Caudill, 93, born in Hamilton, OH on January 17, 1927 and died at home April 11, 2020 in Cleveland, TN surrounded by loving family.
Geraldine was preceded in death by parents, Ellen & Tom Kelly; brother Bill Kelly; sisters Mildred Tewart and Donna Back; son Glen Darrel; daughter Lea; daughter in law Debbie; grandchildren, Randy, Kelly and Melissa and great grandson Jeremy.
Geraldine is survived by long term partner, Daniel H. Wagner; son Richard; daughters Melody and Theresa (Ray Puckett); ten grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren and fourteen great great grandchildren.
Graveside service at the Flannery Cemetery in Tyner, KY. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.