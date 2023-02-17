Geraldine Ward was born September 5, 1935 in Clay County and departed this life Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her residence in Annville, at the age of 87. She was the daughter of the late Marcus & Mattie (Mathis) Anderson.
Geraldine is survived by two children, Judy Holtz of Arkansas and Marcus (Darlene) Ward of Annville. She is also survived by her sister, Irene (Earl) Griffith of Berea. She was blessed four grandchildren, Jessica (Chip) Woolley of Arkansas, Adam (Brittany) McQueen of Arkansas, Anita (Phillip) Summers of McKee and Travis (Heather) Ward of Tyner; by her great grandchildren, Amanda, Jordan, Hayli, Ryan, Addison, Nathan, Raegan, Ava, Cambree, Oaklee & Paislee and by her great great grandchildren, Rylie, Zoe, Ella, Jett & Brynlee who is due in April.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was also preceded in death by her husband, Willis “Ray” Ward and by her sister, Margie Castle.
She was a member of the Letter Box Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers: Travis Ward, Adam McQueen, Phillip Summers, Ryan Summers, Drew Davis, Andrew Scully & Jordan Woolley. Honorary pallbearer: Chip Woolley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
