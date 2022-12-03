Gerry Keyton was born March 17, 1941 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 81. She was the daughter of the late Curt & Goldie Mae (Angel) Williams.
Gerry is survived by her five children, Vickie Martin (Jerry) of McKee, KY, Debbie McQueen (Doug) of Annville, KY, Mike Keyton (Abbie) of Annville, KY, Tina Keyton of McKee and Lisa Keyton (Eric) of McKee, KY. She is also survived by the following siblings, Dale Angel (Linda) of McKee, KY and Randy Angel of McKee, KY.
Gerry was blessed with eleven grandchildren, Angela Bryant, Tonya Hurst, Jamie Martin, Camille (Austin) Padgett, Cayla (Nick) Cain, Brandon (Kendra) Keyton, Christopher (Adair) Keyton, Tanika Lay, Teagan Clemmons, Larrysa Hillard and Calyn Hillard; nine great grandchildren, Taia (Trevor) Spurlock, Maely Bryant, Breann (Tyler) Robinson, Maddox Cooke, Carson Cain (due in February), Kenley Keyton, Landon Keyton, Rylan Lay and Lachlan Lay and one great great grandchild, River Spurlock.
In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Keyton.
Gerry was a child of Our Lord and Savior and of the Baptist Faith. She retired after 39 years of working at the Jackson County Ministries.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Smith and Bro. Austin Padgett conducting the service. Burial to follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: James Angel, Billy Roy Farmer, Austin Padgett, Brandon Keyton, Landon Keyton, Jerry House, Eric Hillard and Nick Cain. Honorary pallbearers: Glendon Lear, David House, Bob House, James Sizemore, Garry Keyton, Dale Angel, Randy Angel & Archie Cole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.