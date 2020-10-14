News from Campbellsville University
Gibson to speak at Campbellsville University Heritage Day chapel service
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (10/14/2020) The Rev. DeWayne Gibson, pastor at Parkway Baptist Church in Hodgenville, Ky., will speak at Campbellsville University's Heritage Day chapel service Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
Gibson served in student ministry for 25 years and is in his seventh year as pastor at Parkway Baptist Church. He has been involved in international missions for the past 21 years where he served mostly in Northern Ireland through Righteous Invasion of Truth (RIOT) ministries.
Gibson is a full-time teacher as well as the co-director of the LaRue County High School and Middle Schools Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He has also coached football, track and girl's softball.
He is a 1992 graduate of Campbellsville University and received his masters from Western Kentucky University in 2000. Gibson is married to Carlene, also an alumna of Campbellsville University, and they have three children: Eli, Abi and Lilli.
