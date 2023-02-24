Sophomore Abby Gilbert and Senior Kenady Ward were both honored prior to the Lady Generals last home game last Thursday (Feb 16, 2023). Abby Gilbert scored her 1,000th career point in a previous game against Harlan County on February 11th, 2023. Prior to the start of the game against Bell County Abby had scored a total of 1,017 points for the Lady Generals.
Gilbert has surpassed over 1,000 points and has also grabbed more than 500 rebounds. Gilbert added 16 points and 7 rebounds during the home game against Bell County later that night.
In a previous season, Senior Kenady Ward grabbed her 500th rebound as a Lady General. She was well on her way to surpass 1,000 rebounds before the end of the season.
As a matter of fact, as a result of her efforts on the board against Bell County where she grabbed an impressive 15 rebounds she surpassed that incredible mark. Kenady (Kena) has already surpassed 1,000 points and 500 rebounds as a Lady General prior to this last night at home.
Congratulations to Abby Gilbert! Congratulations to Kenady Ward! Your ongoing excellence and commitment reflects well on you, your team, your school, your community and your families! Great job!!!
