Giving Thanks for Gray Hawk, Kentucky
Today, I am grateful for Gray Hawk, Kentucky. As a kid, I couldn’t wait to leave the county. I used to hate the way people said taters and maters. I hated the fact that calling the obituary line was a weekly event. It felt like we didn’t have anything, just one movie theater would have been nice. Sure, we made our own fun. And sometimes trouble. But as a teenager, you want to actually go places and do things. This was right before cell phones and the Internet that we know today. My family never went anywhere. Mom said Dad thought he would fall off the face of the Earth if he left Jackson County. Funny enough, I didn’t travel far once I turned eighteen. But Berea FELT like another world. When I studied abroad in Mexico, I was surprised to see so many similarities between the rural Mexican culture and my own culture. My first lesson in truly seeing Appalachia.
I remember the exact moment I saw Gray Hawk differently. I had been away from home for a while. I don’t remember why I was on Adkinstown so late. But I was driving up the steep Ed Hays hill, as we all call it, and the sun was starting to go down, everything was touched by the most beautiful light. It looked like a scene out of a movie. Why hadn’t I noticed this before? The photographer in me wanted to stop and take a picture. It’s strange how we don’t appreciate some things until we leave them for a while.
I may live in Lexington for work, but Gray Hawk will always be my home. My fondest childhood memories usually take place outdoors. I am grateful that I got to explore nature as a kid, often all on my own. Mom would limit our Nintendo hours in the summers and make us get outside. Sometimes I would wander down over our hill in this picture, past the pond. The lowest point past our property’s boundary had a little creek that I loved. I would imagine that I was a princess there. These two trees stood parallel and made a sort of door that, of course, was a portal into another world. The tiniest little pine cones decorated the ground. Sometimes I would see rabbits near the water. I could spend hours there.
There are aspects of home that drive me crazy, but there are parts that I miss so much. Solitude, privacy, I can’t afford that in Lexington, haha. But the main thing is community. There’s a tradeoff, though. We love Lexington. We enjoy our jobs. We like being able to go to movies and concerts, and it sure is nice to be able to stop at Advance Auto Parts on the way home from work, hassle-free. I remember my family calling those types of stores all the time to see if they had a certain car part. And then it was the biggest ordeal to get ready and drive to the big city of Richmond. Lots of yelling. I never realized, until the other day, that Auto Zone was just a minute away from the Advance Auto Parts closest to me, haha. That may seem like a silly thing, but to me, well, it’s nice.
The things I disliked as a teenager now seem endearing to me. There are people who hate their small towns, leave, and never look back. There are people where I’m from who believe Jackson County is the best place on Earth despite all the horrible statistics and labels. And there are those, like me, who have complicated relationships with their hometowns. I have a lot of bad memories there. Some too painful to even write about yet. But our families are there. And so it will always be special because of that. People are always asking me if I will ever move back. My problem is I want every life all at once: a multi-million dollar brownstone in New York, land in red Sedona, a life in Europe, eating at little cafes, a little cabin near a national park, all of it. I doubt I will ever make it back to Gray Hawk, but you never know. I will always be grateful that I got to grow up there, though. There are worse places to have a childhood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.