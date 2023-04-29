Gladys Powell Isaacs was born June 21, 1935 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Thursday April 13, 2023, being 76 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Fayette Powell and Dula (Turner) Powell.
Gladys is survived by two brothers; Nolan Powell of Richmond, Kentucky and Marshall Powell of Kirby Knob, Kentucky and by four sisters; Ruby Miller, Sand Gap, Kentucky, Pauline Powell, Berea, Kentucky, Melva Landers, Ft. Myers, Florida and Helen Isaacs of McKee, Kentucky also by four grandchildren; Brett Isaacs, Gary Lee Isaacs Jr., Amanda Isaacs and Kelly Kirby and six great grandchildren; Kiersten Cross, Caleb Isaacs, Taylor Trent, Brooklynn Trent, Grabiel Isaacs and Gracie Morgan and one great great grandchild; Kimber Cross.
Other than her parents Gladys was preceded in death by one son Gary Lee Isaacs and one daughter; Joyce Kirby and one sister Geneva Isaacs.
Funeral services for Gladys Powell Isaacs 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 22, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Combs officiating with burial in the Turner Cemetery. Visitation 6 Friday April 21, 2023, at the Lakes Funeral Home. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
