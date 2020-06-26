Glaydes Tincher

 Glaydes Tincher was born January 19, 1936 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, being 84 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Kellis & Frances (Montgomery) Witt.

Glaydes is survived by her son, Roy Dale Tincher (Karen Sparks) of McKee.

In addition to her parents, Glaydes was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tincher, two sons Charles Wayne Tincher and Cecil Ray Tincher and by a brother, A.J. Witt.

Funeral service 11:00 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Mullins officiating. Burial to follow in the Green Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jimmy, Billy & Harold Medlock and Jerry Ward. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

