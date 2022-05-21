Glinda, 58, from Somerset, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from complications of juvenile diabetes. She was born in Richmond, Kentucky on January 17, 1964 to James Muncy and Shirley (Paul) Donley. Preceded in death by husbands June Dale Jenkins and Edward Seeley, son James Adam Jenkins and sister Cheryl Scrivener. Glinda is survived by her children, Peggy McAllister (Dustin) , Michael Jenkins, Samuel Jenkins (Ryleigh) and Heidi Jenkins, (Conner). Also, survived by her parents and siblings Cheryl Brookshire (Joe), Jamie Miyahara (Leland), Ron Donley (Lisa), Jeff Donley (Sharon) Angie France and Edna Gibson (Harm). Glinda has 6 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. After growing up in Dayton, Glinda moved to Georgia where she met the love of her life, husband June Jenkins. After the untimely death of their son Adam at age 11, they fostered 119 children before June’s death in 2008. Glinda was quick to show her dimpled smile to friends and strangers alike. What made her happiest was being with her kids, grandkids, sisters and family.
Services will be held Friday May 13th at 2:00 pm at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Denny McCowan officiating. Burial to follow in the Ingram Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shane Hensley, Samuel Jenkins, Conner Alsip, Bryce Hobbs and Dustin Smith. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
In lieu of flowers please honor her by making a donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), 173 Sears Avenue #262, St Mathews, KY 40207.
