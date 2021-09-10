Glenn Baldwin, 69, of McKee was born April 17, 1952 in Jackson County and departed this life on September 2, 2021 at his residence. He was the son of the late Homer Baldwin and Julie Clark Baldwin.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Sonia Hays Baldwin of McKee; two sons, William David Baldwin and his wife Brandy; Jeffrey Baldwin and his wife Tori; six grandchildren, Jayden Mitchell Baldwin and his finance Leana Bingham, Kaylee Brook Baldwin, Nicholas Avery Baldwin, Sydney Grace Baldwin, Ian Cooper Baldwin and Kinley Mae Baldwin. He is also survived by one sister, Lorene Tincher of Owsley County; one brother, Wilburn Ralph Baldwin of McKee and a sister-in-law, Martha Baldwin of McKee and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by five brothers, Clay Baldwin, Ray Baldwin, Roy Baldwin, J.C. Baldwin and Charles (Dank) Baldwin.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Monday, September 6, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Blake Davis and Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial will follow in the Baldwin Family Cemetery in Gray Hawk. Pallbearers will be Jayden Baldwin, Nicholas Baldwin, Roger Baldwin, Doyle Baldwin, Timmy Tincher and Shane Vickers. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
